Beyer announces bid for Ward 3 Elk River Council

by Jim Boyle
Editor
Mike Beyer, a 13-year resident of Elk River, announced on April 29 his bid for the Ward 3 Elk River City Council seat.
Beyer’s announcement comes immediately on the heels of Ward 3 Council Member Nate Ovall’s decision not to seek reelection. Beyer told the Star News in a press release announcing his decision that he sees the position as a chance to give back and represent the people of Elk River. He said he does not see it necessarily as a decision to enter politics.
“Our council is made up of residents listening to the people of the city, reviewing data, setting goals, communicating, and making decisions everyone believes are good for Elk River and its future,” Beyer stated. “This is exactly how I manage my office. I use these skills every day to make decisions in my business and personal life.”
Beyer is the general manager of a Brooklyn Center business called Supply Technologies, a multi-million-dollar operation with its headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio.
Beyer served in the United States Navy from 1983-1992.
He was involved in the citizen-led effort to bring back fireworks and an Independence Day program to Elk River, and he has been involved in fundraising for Community Aid Elk River, the local food shelf.
He has been a member of the Elk River American Legion Post 112 and is a past commander of the 400-plus member group.
He is also a member of the Elk River-Rogers VFW Post 1152.
Beyer and his wife, Stacy, have two children, Miranda and Cade. Prior to moving to Elk River the family lived for a short time in Mason City, Iowa, where he was tasked with starting a local office for the company he worked for.
Shortly after that, he was promoted and had the opportunity to move back to Minnesota where he grew up. He and Stacy chose to make their home in Elk River and raise their children here.
“There were many things that we loved about Elk River; however, what really pulled us in were the schools,” Beyer said in the news release. “Specifically, the opportunity for our son, who is autistic, to have the education and attention that he needed.”
The parks, recreation, and charitable organizations were also attractive.
“These opportunities plus the overall cleanliness and nice people were the deciding factors that allowed us to call Elk River home,” Beyer said. “After 13 years of living in this community, we know we made the right choice.”
“I would be honored to represent the people of Ward 3 and the entire Elk River community, as I believe in this city and would represent you to the best of my ability,” Beyer said.
