South Dakota-native, former Minnesota Vixen brings her small-town values to Elk River police force
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
Becoming a police officer seemed like a natural career choice for Jeanette Nelson.
She had worked in security and found she liked helping others. She valued physical fitness and maintaining her health. She wanted to be there for people no matter the situation and help it “go a little smoother.”
Nelson is bringing these qualities to the city of Elk River as one of the newest members of the Elk River Police Department. She was hired in September 2019 and completed her 16 weeks of field training in December 2019. Nelson was sworn in at an Elk River City Council meeting on Jan. 6.
Nelson was born and raised in a small town in South Dakota, with a population of about 200 people. She moved to Minnesota for school and to figure out what she wanted to do for a career. After a variety of security jobs, she decided to become a police officer and enrolled at Metropolitan State. She graduated in December 2018 and began to apply for police officer positions.
From spending time with her partner, an Elk River resident, she started to get to know people from the city, explore the community, and research the police department.
“I missed the small-town feel of being in South Dakota,” Nelson said. “In Elk River, I got that hometown feel again. It’s a tight-knit community.”
Through her research, Nelson said she found that though the Elk River Police Department was smaller, there was a lot of room for growth and plenty of opportunity to explore different career paths in the law enforcement field. So when a position opened up, she applied.
As a police officer, Nelson said she plans to incorporate lessons she learned growing up in a small town, such as having respect for everyone and leaving a positive impression for people she interacts with.
“I’m very happy I get to bring (my values) to the community of Elk River and use a lot of those characteristics and traits and lessons growing up in such a small community and being able to put them into my daily work as a police officer,” Nelson said. “You treat everyone with respect, you treat everyone the same regardless of any job title, status that they have, or anything like that.”
Nelson said it will be important as a police officer to build relationships with the other officers and create a “family” – a lesson she said she learned as a member of the Minnesota Vixen, a professional women’s football team. As a Vixen, Nelson was the Rookie of the Year and Independent Women’s Football League All Star in 2015, and Offensive Player of the Year and Women’s Football Alliance All-American in 2018 and 2019.
“I am coming into a police department that is a very tight-knit family, and that carries over into how they take care of the community,” Nelson said. “They come together and protect this community and makes sure everyone feels safe.”
Outside of work, Nelson said she enjoys spending family time with her partner, children, and dog; going to the gym; and playing sports.
