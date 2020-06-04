by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
An adult female bear and two cubs headed west across Highway 169 in Elk River were hit and killed by a southbound SUV Friday, May 29. The incident was reported to police at 11:53 p.m.
It happened in the 19900 block of the highway.
The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, according to the police report. The airbag also deployed. The SUV sustained front-end damage and a slight leak in the cooling system.
A Minnesota Department of Transportation worker who wanted to have the two cubs mounted checked with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and got two permission permits.
Similar name to protester leads to rude comments
An Elk River man told police he was receiving rude and vulgar messages over social media after a suspected “Minneapolis protester” had the same or similar name as him. He reported the harassment to police on May 29.
Police advised him to shut down or delete his social media platforms, gave him options to protect his personal information and told him what to do if he suspects unwanted persons come to his home.
Man accused of spraying wasp killer on two people
A 41-year-old Elk River man accused of spraying wasp killer on two people was arrested for assault, Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said.
The incident was reported to police at 7:08 a.m. May 31 in the 19000 block of Tyler Street.
Trailer stolen from Central Lutheran
A trailer was reported stolen from the parking lot of Central Lutheran Church, 1103 School St., Elk River. The theft was reported to police on June 2.
The trailer is a white 2005 single axle 7x12 enclosed trailer made by Elk River Enclosed Trailers.
Knives, cigarettes, contact lenses found on suspect
Four knives, two packs of cigarettes and novelty contact lenses were found on a man who allegedly concealed them in his pockets and then past points of sale at the Vape Bar, located in the 13000 block of Business Center Drive in Elk River. The theft was reported May 29.
A 20-year-old Elk River man was cited, Kluntz said.
