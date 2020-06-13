According to Minnesota Department of Health posting on June 8, only 6.7% of Minnesota deaths attributed to COVID-19 are of ages 59 or younger.
That means that 93.3% of deaths are of the age of 60 or older. However, the number of cases of Covid in age groups of 60 or older is shadowed by groups 59 and below.
Yes, I know that pre-existing illnesses are paramount. However, when I walk into a store the vast majority of the unmasked faces are 59 years of age and younger. People, please have consideration for those of us who are not as strong as you are. — Larry Czyscon, Elk River
