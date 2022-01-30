In response to January 8th Opinion letters regarding vaccination and the Snavley family. (“Not vaccinated yet? Why not? “ And ” Vaccination status should have been included”)
For every reason offered against vaccination followed by the reader’s opposition, I could offer my own rebuttal and data to support why one might choose not to be vaccinated. But, I’m not going to. Suffice it to say that plenty of data exists to make a case against vaccination. In addition, alternatives to vaccination exist like; natural immunity, following an immune-boosting protocol, and self-isolating when ill.
My focus instead will be on the attitudes and lack of compassion by these readers. Both state that it is the unvaccinated that are crowding the hospitals, overwhelming the medical staff and using resources that could be used by others that need to be in the hospital.
By this logic, might one say that if a policeman comes on the scene of a gang fight, with one member critically injured, should he leave him/her to die, because they chose to engage in gang activity, knowing there’d be violence? How about a motorcycle accident victim that wasn’t wearing a helmet, should he/she be provided life-saving measures since they chose not to wear a helmet? How about the patient requiring heart surgery in order to stay alive, but is an alcoholic or is addicted to drugs. Should he/she be denied surgery because their lifestyle behavior contributed to their heart condition? How about a smoker that develops cancer, COPD, CHF or heart disease, should they be denied life-saving medications or interventions because they chose to smoke?
When we withhold treatment and resources from others who we feel are un-deserving because they chose their behavior and therefore now need suffer the consequences, aren’t we playing judge?
Be careful! I believe that many are experiencing a heightened level of fear because of this virus. And this fear is being acted out in anger and judgement. We are called to love and offer compassion to all. — Yvonne Lyrenmann, Ramsey
