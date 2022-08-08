The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of a man in Otsego on the morning of Aug. 7.
At approximately 12:52 a.m. that day, deputies from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE in the city of Otsego.
Officers were informed the man was having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself, according to a press release from the Wright County Sheriff's Office.
Upon arrival, law enforcement staff spoke with the man, who agreed to go to the hospital for an evaluation.
While awaiting the arrival of the ambulance, the man ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife, according to the press release. He then reportedly fled the home and ran into the neighborhood.
Squads set up a perimeter and requested additional support from the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter.
“A short time later, the man confronted deputies in a neighboring backyard,” the release stated. Two deputies used their Tasers in an attempt to stun the subject but it was not successful. While in close proximity to the deputies, he physically threatened them with the knife, the release said.
Two deputies discharged their firearms, striking the subject. Law enforcement personnel immediately attempted life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The subject was transported to North Memorial Hospital where he died a short time later.
Deputies involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave. This is standard operating procedure in an officer involved shooting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.