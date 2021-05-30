The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is conducting a death investigation following an incident Saturday afternoon in Sherburne County.
Law enforcement officers from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office and Big Lake Police Department spotted a vehicle heading east on Highway 10 in Big Lake that was being sought in connection with a shooting incident that occurred earlier Saturday in Minneapolis.
Law enforcement pursued the vehicle east on Highway 10. During the pursuit, Sherburne County deputies attempted a PIT maneuver and State Patrol troopers used stop sticks to attempt to stop the vehicle. Elk River Police joined in the pursuit. At one point during the pursuit the driver fired shots at pursuing law enforcement.
A short time later, the suspect’s vehicle left the roadway, crossing oncoming lanes of traffic and crashing through a barrier before coming to rest on a side street near Proctor Avenue Northwest and Highway 10 in Elk River.
Law enforcement found the driver deceased of an apparent gunshot wound inside the vehicle. No one else was in the vehicle and no one else was injured during the pursuit or crash. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man and determine the cause and manner of death. BCA crime scene personnel recovered a handgun from the vehicle near the deceased’s body. Based on the preliminary investigation there is no indication that any law enforcement officers discharged their weapons during this incident.
The BCA is investigating this incident with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.
Shooting incident in Minneapolis
The man was being sought in connection with an incident that happened in Minneapolis earlier Saturday during which witnesses reported an exchange of gunfire between two men inside an apartment building near South 9th Street and LaSalle Avenue.
The other man involved in that incident was taken to Hennepin County Healthcare where he is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating this incident.
Additional information will be available once the medical examiner has completed the preliminary autopsy, identification and family notifications, and as the investigations progress.
