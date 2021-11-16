Mike Bauer, Rogers recreation facilities director, has been appointed the city’s director of Parks and Recreation. The Rogers City Council approved his appointment.
City Administrator Steve Stahmer told the council the city’s financial management plan had planned for the position, currently supervised by the Public Works director, to be a full department head level.
“This reflects increased service demand and complexity as the city grows and adds facilities and programming,” Stahmer said. “The recent addition of the Activity Center and pending LOST-funded (local option sales tax) facilities have and will add to that complexity.”
Bauer has been a Rogers city employee for 15 years. His previous position as recreation facilities manager will not be filled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.