by Jim Boyle
Editor
Maureen Baty has been named the new executive director of Great River Faith in Action.
“I am so honored to be able to step into this role that Darin Bohlken has done so well for the past three years,” Baty said.
Baty grew up in Elk River and graduated from Elk River High School. She has been working with Faith in Action for five years, including the last two as a volunteer coordinator while also helping with event planning and local outreach.
The organization serves Sherburne County and parts of Wright and Mille Lacs counties.
Bohlken had decided it was time for him to move on to his next chapter in life. He announced his plan to move to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
When Baty asked what the succession plan was, he told her he would like her to take over his job.
Her first thought: “No way.”
She thought about all the people that count on Faith in Action and how big and important of a job it is. The more she thought — and talked about it — the more Bohlken was convinced she was the right person for the job.
She told him she would pray about it and decided to go for it. The Great River Faith in Action’s Board of Directors has since named her its new leader.
Moving forward, Baty says the organization will continue to serve senior citizens by providing volunteer services so that they are able to stay in their homes safely, like Faith in Action has been doing for nearly 19 years. These services include light cleaning, minor home repair, yard work, snow removal, transportation to doctor appointments and to the grocery store, and more.
“It is our joy to help seniors by providing these services as well as giving them a listening ear, a new friend, all the while showing them that their community values and loves them,” she said.
During 2020, Faith in Action put on 21,000 miles and gave 583 rides to the grocery store or doctor appointments, and volunteer drivers did 502 hours of driving.
The organization, which was founded in the fall of 2002, also did 958 hours of cleaning, mowing, visiting, respite, shoveling and handyman services and another 369 hours of small group and church projects.
They served 51 new clients. The hope moving forward is for slow growth, which will allow the organization to help more people and find an equal complement of volunteers to serve.
The services the organization coordinates are always at no charge. They are funded by local businesses, churches and individuals.
Bohlken had been with Faith in Action for seven years in different capacities.
Baty will continue FIA’s Furniture for Families Program in partnership with Becker Furniture World. This program has been taking root this past year. It helps struggling families in the community get back on their feet by providing them with basic needs such as beds and couches.
“Many of these families are single moms fleeing abusive relationships or families with unforeseen emergent needs,” Baty said. “We are so thankful to God as he continues to guide Faith in Action to serve the least of these in our community.”
Faith in Action served 85 families through the Furniture for Families Program.
For more information on Faith in Action, or to join, call 763-263-4277 or email info@grfia.org.
