by Erik Nelson
Sports Reporter
One of Elk River’s own will represent Team USA is one step closer to representing her country on the world’s biggest stage at next summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.
On Monday, April 17, Emma Bates finished fifth at the 2023 Boston Marathon, completing the 26.2-mile race in two hours, 22 minutes and 10 seconds. Bates’ finish was the fastest for an American woman since Shalene Flanagan finished in two hours, 22 minutes and 10 seconds at the 2014 Boston Marathon. Bates also set a personal best time, eclipsing her previous best time of two hours, 23 minutes and 18 seconds.
Bates’ run met the IOC standard Olympics time. The 2024 Team USA Track and Field Olympics qualifiers will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Orlando, Florida
Bates said she fully expected to be in the top five but didn’t expect to be in the lead.
“That wasn’t part of the plan at all,” Bates said in an April 17 story written by Robert Johnson of LetsRun.com. “My coach told me not to do it. He told me to focus on the second pack and let the top girls battle it out and then pounce.
“[In] the latter stages of the race, I felt like I had so much momentum. [At the 20-mile mark], I looked at my coach and he said, ‘Just go for it.’ It just felt right today. I went with my gut.”
Bates’ coach Joe Bosshard had a different view of her performance on Tuesday but was happy with it.
“Her game plan was pretty simple,” Bosshard told Robert Johnson of LetsRun.com. “We felt like she had enough bandwidth that we thought that, pretty much no matter what, she can be near the front. I didn’t think there was a scenario that she couldn’t handle — at least through halfway of being near the front and competing. She had taken a great step in training and she’s trained consistently for the last two years. … And I think she just decided today, ‘I’m going to stick my nose in it and be part of this.’ I think she’ll be pretty happy with that.”
In addition to finishing fifth at this year’s Boston Marathon, Bates finished second at the 2021 Chicago Marathon and was the 2014 NCAA DI champion in the 10,000-meter race as she competed for the Boise State University Broncos. Bates graduated from Boise State in 2015.
As a high school cross country and track runner, she was a five-time all state recipient in cross country. She was a member of the Elk River girls cross country team’s 2009 state championship-winning team. She also medaled several times in track in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Elks girls cross country head coach Mike Niziolek was Bates’ head coach back in 2009. He said Bates is one of the fastest women on Earth.
“She was receptive to coaching,” Niziolek said. “She’s very cooperative. She was a great listener. She was in her development stages of a passion for running. She is elite. She is a world-class runner.
“We had a high school cross country program where we focused on developing a passion and a love for running. She continued to progress as an athlete from high school being a premier runner in the state of Minnesota. She narrowly lost the state meet [by] less than a second her senior year [in 2009]. She progressed to run well in college and continued on from there. She had great footspeed and tremendous stamina. That’s what makes her such a great marathoner.”
One of Bates’ key mentors during her time at ERHS was Brian Gilbertson, the Elks girls track coach. Gilbertson served as her personal coach on the cross country team.
Gilbertson said Bates’ footspeed and her positive attitude stood out to him when she did a hill workout as a seventh grader.
“I looked at the other two coaches and said: ‘Wow. She has got some great footspeed up this hill. She’s going to be something special.’ That’s the first hard workout that we did up Banana Hill, which is north of Salk Middle School (in Elk River). We traditionally run [it] every year in cross country. She smiled after every race.”
Bates will be 32 years old by next summer’s Olympics and will compete, barring a major injury. She joins a group of Elk River Olympians, including Paul Martin, Joel Otto and Nick Perbix. Perbix played for the men’s ice hockey team at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing last February and is currently a defenseman playing for the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning as the team looks to make its fourth straight Stanley Cup Final.
Gilbertson said he’s still in shock that Bates qualified for the next Summer Olympics.
“It’s so surreal,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s hit me yet. It’s great for Elk River. We’ve had a lot of great distance runners come through here. There’s a lot of people rooting her on that have reached out after this has happened. Alumni from the past, people that were in her era [and] teachers that had her at the high school. It has been one of those positive things that have brought people together. I tell [current Elks] that Emma was one of you. She didn’t do everything [perfectly] back when she was in high school, and you’re not going to do everything [perfectly], but you have to learn from this and learn that you can accomplish great things when you put your mind to it. It’s going to hurt to do those things, but anything is possible if you’re determined and you stay the course. She’s so dialed in that that’s what it takes to be a professional athlete and finish in the top five and run the second fastest Boston Marathon [by an American woman].”
Niziolek said the most important thing current and future Elks runners, both girls and boys, can learn from Bates is her passion for running.
“She enjoys to run,” he said. “That would be something that every girl can walk away with. That passion is important.”
Correction: A previous edition of this article said Bates qualified for the 2024 Olympics. That is incorrect. She met the standard time for next summer's Olympics, but the Team USA Track and Field Qualifiers will be held in February 2024 in Orlando, Florida.
