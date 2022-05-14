The plaque dedicating the two new softball fields at Lion John Weicht Park to John Barth will be officially unveiled Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m.
Barth, an Elk River teacher, coach and activities director, died last summer after a short bout with cancer. I visited John just before he passed and I promised I would get something named after him. He deserved at least that. When the school district said no to naming anything after him, I turned to the city of Elk River.
John was a great basketball player but he was also an outstanding fast-pitch softball player. Growing up in Howard Lake he told me he first played the sport in middle school. He went on to play several years for the Howard Lake Tappers then joined the Elk River Legion team when he moved here.
My Legion teammates, including Marly Glines, Phil Johnson and Frank Kopetka, were very happy to see Barth join our squad. He added a veteran presence.
Knowing how he loved the sport, it is very fitting that the two new fast-pitch fields will bear Barth’s name.
John gave so much to Elk River, in both his job and with his volunteer activities. He didn’t invent the phrase “It’s good to be an Elk.” Jim Voight came up with that, but John lived it every day of his career.
There is nothing he wouldn’t do for kids.
When I went to the Park and Recreation Commission and the Elk River City Council to get approval for naming the fields after John I said, “You would be hard pressed to find another individual who has done more for kids in this community than John Barth.”
I really believe that. He was so involved with our youth. He was a guy that always offered encouragement and support to kids when they needed it most.
John left us way too soon. I still have a hard time believing that he is gone. The naming of the fields will create a permanent memory and ensure that he will never be forgotten.
I invite everyone to the dedication. It will give all of us a chance to share our stories of a great man.
(Editor’s note: Elk River Mayor John Dietz’s monthly Minute with the Mayor column will be discontinued until after the November elections are over.)
