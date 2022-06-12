Twins Lakes goes extra mile to celebrate National Blue Ribbon Award
Program capped off with neighborhood parade and activities
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Twin Lakes Elementary School in Elk River capped off an award-winning year with a fabulous event that included a parade of students for the students’ parents and the community members who live near the school.
Twin Lakes Elementary School was awarded the National Blue Ribbon Schools Award in November in Washington, “but we didn’t want to rush into a quick celebration,” Twin Lakes Principal Dan Collins said.
Instead, they planned the June 7 event and enlisted the help of high school band students, the Elk River mayor, the Elk River Police and Fire departments, and some of the Elk River Area School District’s top administrators.
“It was a beautiful day and a wonderful celebration to cherish as a memory for a lifetime,” Collins said.
The students helped with the decorating, providing artwork that adorned the exterior of the school. They set up activities on the school’s fields outside the school. Balloons and streamers floated on the building in anticipation of the program.
Students came out waving their own Twin Lakes pennants to fun music and sat in front of the school facing the decorated balcony. Then Ollie the Otter, the school mascot, came out to a roaring student body.
Collins then greeted the staff and students, introduced guest speakers Mayor John Dietz, Superintendent Daniel Bittman, and Assistant Superintendent William Campbell before they stood to say the Pledge of Allegiance and sing their school song.
Dietz told the students of growing up in Elk River and how important it is to get a solid education, as evidenced by such a great award.
Bittman and Campbell expressed how proud they were of the students, staff, and parents. They explained to the students how only three elementary schools in Minnesota had earned the award this year. They told them that the effort that they have demonstrated in school is very evident and congratulated them.
Otter grads share their memories of attending Twin Lakes Elementary
Collins included powerful messages from past Twin Lakes students who have gone on to graduate locally and wrote in about their experiences as an Otter.
Dylan Ball, Elk River High School Class of 2021, thanked all of his teachers at Twin Lakes who were great educators, demonstrated kindness, compassion and patience and built relationships on a daily basis.
Madi Thorkildson, Class of 2021, said she still has Otter pride.
“Twin Lakes was big on Otter pride, and that honestly helped me learn to respect others,” she said. “Twin Lakes was welcoming, the staff so friendly and kind, Mr. Collins is always smiling, and uplifting students. Rather than the teachers just standing in front of the class, they engaged with us and treated us all like family.”
Alexis Burstad, a 2021 graduate, said she moved to Elk River in the middle of a Twin Lakes school year: “It was difficult to change schools; however, the teachers and students welcomed me instantly and made me feel special.”
Madelyn Cramer, a 2021 graduate, said she will always feel a sense of pride for being a Twin Lakes student.
“I feel so fortunate in having my introduction to school be at Twin Lakes Elementary,” she said. “The experiences through those years will be with me forever. The enthusiasm at the school, the engaging teachers and assistants, the lessons taught through ‘WTLN,’ respect, responsibility and kindness, the friendships formed, the excitement of Ollie the Otter and otter tags, are some of the great memories that come to mind.”
Kara Paulsen (2020), Jaxon Stephan (2020), Annica Carr (2019), Gabby Brunkow, (2019), Amanda Patterson (2018), Chineng Vang (2018), Mark Swann (2017), Katie Crocker (2016), and Lydia Carr (2016) also shared their takeaways that touched on everything from community, sense of belonging and respect to developing a belief in themselves, encouragement to strive for excellence and to smile every day.
Abby Dwyer, a 2017 graduate, told of how the school rallied around her in fifth grade when she was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia, a blood cancer.
“I was scared, feared how students and staff were going to treat me or react,” she said. “I lost my hair, was sick all the time and had many hospital stays. I felt alone. But I will never forget how everyone at Twin Lakes supported me, showing me the kindness and compassion and love only one could wish for.
“You gave me hope and encouragement in my deepest time of need. I thought I would have to walk this journey alone, but not at Twin Lakes as I was never alone. A true family.”
Collins asked his current students to believe in these words like past students had. He also emphasized the important part of smiling each day, having fun, putting forth your best effort and believing in yourself.
Students parade through neighborhood
Then the celebration began with the student body and staff walking in a parade on the streets with the Elk River Police escorting, followed by the Elk River Police Honor Guard, student body, the Salk Middle School drumline, and a few fire trucks blaring their horns on occasion to create the atmosphere of a community parade.
The rest of the day was filled with fun activities, music, bubbles, chalk, games, cotton candy, lemonade and a blue icy treat.
The National Blue Ribbon School Program recognizes schools based on their overall academic excellence. Every year the U.S. Department of Education seeks out and celebrates great American schools demonstrating that all students can achieve to high levels.
Collins said the coveted National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families and the communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.