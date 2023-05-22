bank

Submitted photo

Lori Arko, CEO John Babcock and Lori Hagen from The Bank of Elk River handing out water bottles at downtown concert last year.

The Bank of Elk River is one of the many businesses located in downtown Elk River, but they are the sole signature sponsor for the city of Elk River’s Riverfront Concert Series.

The Bank of Elk River became the concert series signature sponsor back in 2008 and has consistently supported the series each year since.

