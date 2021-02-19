Bank of Elk River invests in community, riverfront concert series

Submitted photo

Elk River Mayor John Dietz joined John Babcock, chairman and CEO of the Bank of Elk River, and Bill LaVigne, the chief operating officer for a photo after the concert series announcement.

City officials have lined up a list of concerts and secured its longtime and sole sponsor of the Riverfront Concert Series for another two years.

The Elk River City Council recognized the Bank of Elk River for a new, two-year contract for sponsorship at the Feb. 1 meeting. The bank has sponsored the concert series since 2007.

Michael Hecker, the parks and recreation director for Elk River, was joined by John Babcock, chairman and CEO of the Bank of Elk River, and Bill LaVigne, the chief operating officer.

“Knowing the bank wanted to come on board again, it’s awesome,” Hecker said. “We do have an excellent lineup in store for everyone.”

The bank committed to a new two-year contract with the city for the concert series. The bank will contribute $19,000 for the 2021 concert season and $20,000 for the 2022 season.

“We are privileged and honored to partner with the city of Elk River and sponsor the 2021 Riverfront Concert Series. These concerts bring our community together and we couldn’t be happier to be the sole sponsor,” Babcock said.

