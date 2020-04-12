The Bank of Elk River has donated $10,000 to local food shelves during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The bank donated $6,430 and 74 pounds of food to Community Aid Elk River food shelf this past month, along with $1,000 to Passing the Bread in Zimmerman, $1,000 to CROSS in Rogers, and $2,000 to ACBC Food Shelf in Anoka.
The bank, along with its employees and customers, worked together during the week of March 23-27 to collect funds and nonperishable foods at the bank’s five locations.
Julia Schreifels, vice president, and Amy O’Konek, marketing specialist, presented one of the donations to Heather Kliewer, executive director of CAER, and her team on March 31.
“We are very grateful to have this opportunity to give to our local foods shelves. With so many unexpected and unplanned challenges about COVID-19 in our community, The Bank of Elk River and its employees wanted to support those who needed it the most,” said Schreifels.
The Bank of Elk River officials also encourage the community to join them in giving back to local food shelves with their #GiveLocal campaign thebankofelkriver.com/givelocal. Individuals can donate directly through the bank or online at InterestforOthers.org/TBER. Using Interest for Others, people can select local or statewide charities and know that 100% of their donation is given to their charity of choice with no processing fees deducted. The Bank of Elk River was the first bank in the nation to partner with Interest for Others, bringing this local service to the bank’s customers and community.
The Bank of Elk River serves the needs of individuals and businesses in Anoka, Elk River, Otsego, Rogers, Zimmerman and the surrounding communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.