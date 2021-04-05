Sherburne History Center Executive Director Mike Brubaker could end up bald, or with purple hair, depending on the outcome of a spring fundraiser for the organization.
If donations to the history center between April 15 and May 15 top $3,000, Brubaker will shave his head. If donations hit $5,000, he will bleach his hair white and then dye it purple. He will shave it off after it grows out.
“It sounds silly. It’s designed to be a lot of fun,” Brubaker said.
To donate, send a check made out to the Sherburne County Historical Society and mail it to Sherburne History Center, 27th Ave. SE, Becker, MN 55308, or donate via PayPal at https://sherburnehistorycenter.org. Or, call 763-262-4433 to get more information.
This is one of the organization’s fundraisers. Brubaker said they are tasked with raising about $90,000 a year.
