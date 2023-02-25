Minnesota has largest number of bald eagles in Lower 48 states
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
As a winter storm bore down on the area Tuesday afternoon, two bald eagles were perched high in a cottonwood tree overlooking Bailey Point Nature Preserve in Elk River. Near them was a huge eagle’s nest.
Naomi Verwijs and King M. watched the birds as they walked along a nearby trail.
“I think they’re gorgeous,” King said.
Verwijs described the scene in one word: “Amazing.”
Eagles have been nesting in that tree at Bailey Point for over a decade, just one part of a much larger rebound in the bald eagle population.
Once pushed to the brink of extinction, bald eagles have made a powerful comeback, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Eagle populations have been steadily recovering since the pesticide DDT was banned for use, said Cody Carlstrom, wildlife biologist at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge near Zimmerman.
Twenty-two bald eagle nests dot the landscape at the 30,700-acre refuge. In 2022, 10 of the nests were active with a mated pair of eagles, Carlstrom said.
Two of the nests can be seen on the refuge’s Wildlife Drive, which is closed now but typically opens in April after the frost has come out and the roads have firmed up, Carlstrom said.
Lori Naumann, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources nongame wildlife outreach specialist, said Minnesota has the highest bald eagle population in the Lower 48 states.
“That’s pretty cool, considering they were endangered back in the 1960s,” she said in a recent DNR webinar about bald eagles. “They almost went extinct along with a lot of other really large birds because of a pesticide called DDT.”
DDT was banned in 1972, but Naumann said eagles still face threats including lead poisoning, illegal shooting and habitat loss.
And avian influenza had a big effect on the bald eagle population last year.
“We did get lots of reports of dead eagles, unfortunately,” she said.
EagleCam: A close-up view of eagles on nest
Of all the bald eagles in Minnesota, undoubtedly some of the most famous ones are those that occupy a nest monitored by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Nongame Wildlife Program’s EagleCam.
The EagleCam is a popular annual livestream of a bald eagle nest in Minnesota. The camera even has infrared capabilities, which allows the eagles to be observed at night.
The nest is located a hundred feet above the ground in a cottonwood tree at an undisclosed location.
The nest is “gigantic,” Naumann said. She estimates it weighs about 2,000 pounds and is at least 8 feet across and 6 feet deep now, but said it was about half that size 10 years ago. Eagles add sticks every year.
A pair of bald eagles has begun another nesting season in the EagleCam nest. The first egg was laid on Feb. 15. Eggs typically hatch about 35 days after being laid. Both adults incubate the eggs and care for the chicks, she said.
The EagleCam was established 10 years ago. Naumann said there have been 25 eggs laid in the nest in the last decade and 15 chicks have fledged.
The DNR says thousands of followers watch the EagleCam from homes, workplaces, classrooms, waiting rooms and care facilities in all 50 states and at least 150 countries. Find it at dnr.state.mn.us/features/webcams/eaglecam/index.html.
Naumann does offer a word of caution, noting that the nest can be disturbing to watch.
“Chicks die on the nest occasionally. But this is nature. It’s not Disney,” she said. “And so watch with caution. It’s definitely worth it. From time to time you may need to walk away, and that’s OK.”
When observing eagles in the wild, she recommends using binoculars or a scope to enjoy them from a distance.
“You don’t want to disturb them,” she said.
Wind thought to have toppled Elk River eagle nest in 2016
Close to home is the eagle’s nest at Elk River’s Bailey Point. It has been established since 2009, when two young fledged from it.
Bailey Point became a nature preserve in 2013. It is located at 1 Morton Ave., at the confluence of the Elk and Mississippi rivers and just west of downtown.
Carlstrom, the refuge biologist, said Elk River has two major river systems — the Elk River and the Mississippi River — that attract bald eagles because those rivers are both good sources of food.
At Bailey Point, a walking trail now winds past the general vicinity of the eagle nest. Signs ask people to please stay on the trail, warning that disturbance could cause the eagles to abandon the nest.
It was a disturbance of another kind that threatened the nesting site in 2016.
In December of that year, high winds are believed to have toppled the eagle nest.
In the aftermath, Eric Toth, who lives nearby, Dave Anderson of the Elk River Parks and Recreation Commission and others hatched a plan to reestablish the nest with the blessing of the city and the Trust for Public Land, which has a conservation easement on Bailey Point.
The volunteers designed a nesting platform and, with help from a 120-foot boom truck and two employees from Great River Energy, secured the platform in the tree and added sticks plus some nesting material from the original nest. Two days later the eagles began rebuilding a nest on the platform.
Now another nesting season is unfolding for the eagles at Bailey Point. Toth said this week that two eagles have been busy reconstructing the nest for about the last two months.
“It’s an active, functioning nest site,” he said, with nesting activity occurring year after year.
Toth said he and his wife can see the eagles from their house and feel very fortunate to live by Bailey Point Nature Preserve.
“It’s a very quiet, peaceful place,” he said.
Fast facts about bald eagles
Source: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Nongame Wildlife Program
• Eagles’ eyesight is eight times sharper than that of humans.
• Eagles can fly up to 30 mph and dive up to 100 mph.
• Eagles can live more than 30 years in the wild.
• Males are one-third smaller than females.
• They mate for life and use the same territory for life.
• Their grip is 10 times stronger than a human’s grip.
• Eagles have a 6.5-to-7-foot wingspan.
• Bald eagles are considered fish-eating eagles, but they eat a variety of meat, including birds and mammals. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam has captured footage of squirrels, rabbits, ducks, pigeons and other birds being brought to the nest for food. Eagles also eat road kill.
• Bald eagles aren’t born with their distinctive white head. When they fledge from the nest at about 3 months old, eagles are completely brown. They stay that way for the first two years, then they start getting some patches of white all over their body. When they are 5 years old, they get a white head and tail.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.