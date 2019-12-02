Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Members of the Anoka County Chapter 470 of the Vietnam Veterans of America planned their final walk in honor of Jacob Wetterling. The vets walked from Anoka, through Elk River, to Wetterling’s hometown of St. Joseph in 1989 — the year Wetterling was abducted — and again in 1994, 1999 and 2004. Organizer Mike Clark said he started the walk because he had a son Jacob’s age. Clark was 63 in 2009 and said that would be the “last hurrah.”
•The 17th annual Holiday Home Tour in Elk River raised $3,500 for CAER, Elk River High School scholarships and the area chapter of Young Life.
25 years ago
•Santa arrived in downtown Elk River in a cart pulled by a team of sled dogs.
•Thirty-six single mothers had their cars winterized by members of Living Waters Church in Elk River, as part of a car care ministry.
50 years ago
•The Rev. Cedric Olson was to be formally installed as the new pastor of Central Lutheran Church in Elk River.
•A third policeman, Harvey Richner, was hired by the Elk River village council. Richner was to work on weekends to relieve the other two officers, Chief Earl Hohlen and Officer Ronald DeRosier, as well as on special occasions when more officers were needed.
100 years ago
•Standard Oil Company purchased the site of the old Blanchett Hotel in Elk River for $6,500. A service station was to be built on the site in the spring.
The hotel had burned in 1917.
•The Community Dry Goods Co. in Elk River offered a list of Christmas gift ideas for kids: teddy bear blankets, Gertrude petticoats, linen books, blocks, coin purses, games, dolls, paints, soap bubble pipes, puzzles and wrist watches.
