Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•The Rogers City Council took a momentous step toward getting the Highway 101 flyover started when it approved a construction agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
•Forty Elk River households participating in a pilot program called Project Conserve reduced their electricity usage by 14% and their water use by 18%. The program was launched in October 2008.
25 years ago
•Seventeen store windows in downtown Elk River were to be illustrated with Charles Dickens-era paintings by 60 students from VandenBerge Junior High School in Elk River.
•Plans were underway for the third annual Holiday Home Tour, set for Dec. 13. The tour was to feature five houses, including two log homes, in the Elk River area.
50 years ago
•Davis IGA Market in Elk River advertised turkeys for 35 cents a pound while George’s Super Valu priced them at 33 cents a pound.
•Five churches in Elk River announced plans for a united Thanksgiving service on Thanksgiving Eve. Participating were Union Congregational, United Methodist, Trinity Episcopal, Faith Fellowship and Roman Catholic congregations.
•Famed wildlife photographer, Les Blacklock, was to speak at the Dec. 1 meeting of the Big Lake PTA.
100 years ago
•A serious “coal famine” in Elk River was somewhat relieved when a car of coal arrived from Duluth. “Many families had been entirely out of coal for several days and there was some real suffering although wood was used to help out in most cases,” the Sherburne County Star News reported.
•The Elk River Power and Light Company shut down its plant to investigate why the plant had not been taking care of the load in recent weeks. It was discovered that a large quantity of driftwood had come through the flume by the dam and was obstructing the gates, so that the plant was unable to operate at full power.
•Davis Bros. in Elk River advertised items for the Thanksgiving dinner including Cape Cod cranberries, Armour’s mince meat, citron peel, choice figs, Hubbard squash, pie pumpkins, pure sweet cider and McIntosh apples.
•The Standard Oil service station in Elk River announced that it would close at 6 p.m. every day, including Sunday, during the winter season.
