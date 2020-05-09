Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Paul Motin and Nick Zerwas announced they would run for re-election to the Elk River City Council.
•The city demolished its old liquor store at the northeast corner of Highway 169 and Main Street. The city had built a new Northbound Liquor at Highway 169 and 197th Avenue in 1997. The old store was used by Elk River Parks and Recreation for a time, but had been vacant recently.
25 years ago
•After more than 60 years in business, Johnson’s Family Apparel announced it would close. “Nothing is forever, including Johnson’s Family Apparel,” said Steve Johnson, grandson of the man who founded the business in 1935. Stores were located in Elk River, Monticello and Buffalo.
•Construction continued on a new $865,000 water tower located along Highway 10, just west of Orono Park in Elk River. The tower was part of a project to extend city services to the western part of the city.
50 years ago
•Kemper Drug in Elk River advertised Mother’s Day specials including Desert Flower cologne for $1.25, Faberge hand and body lotion for $1.50, Prell shampoo for $1.29 and costume jewelry from $1.
•Sixty-two youngsters received the Sacrament of Holy Communion for the first time at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Elk River on May 10.
100 years ago
•Six Sherburne County men took advantage of the May term of court at Elk River to secure their citizenship papers. Among the new citizens were Lawrence Schiwinger and Parachis Dilles, both of Elk River.
•Friday afternoon, the mothers of District No. 1 were entertained at the school house by the pupils in honor of Mother’s Day. Each pupil took part in a short program. Following this, the children came in from the hall, each carrying a bouquet of sweet peas, which were pinned on each mother. After that a light luncheon prepared by the pupils was served, followed by outdoor games.
