Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Wade Bastian, a retired major in the National Guard who served in Iraq, gave the Memorial Day address at Lions Park in Elk River.
•The Rockin’ Hollywoods were slated to open the 12-week Riverfront Concert Series in downtown Elk River on June 3.
25 years ago
•Joe Mayne, national commander of the Sons of the American Legion, gave the Memorial Day address in Elk River. About 350 people attended the ceremony, held at Lions Community Park.
•Two local legislators planned to host a town meeting in Elk River on June 3. They were Sen. Mark Ourada and Rep. Bruce Anderson. Both were Republican state lawmakers from Buffalo.
50 years ago
•Local veterans of the armed forces planned to march again in their annual observance of Memorial Day. They planned to meet at the Sherburne County Courthouse on Lowell Avenue in downtown Elk River to form ranks for a march to the village park. “Veterans are urged to wear their uniforms for the procession if at all possible, but the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, who are jointly sponsoring the observance, emphasize that no veteran should feel he cannot participate just because he has no uniform or can’t get into it,” according to the Sherburne County Star News. The Memorial Day address was to be given by Sam Charchian, senior instructor for Control Data Corporation and a veteran.
•May 31 was the last day for women to get their discarded nylons to deposit boxes for the Mrs. Jaycees project for leper colonies. Boxes were located at churches and at Banke Speed Clean.
100 years ago
•Elk River High School graduation exercises were set for Thursday, May 27. The Rev. Frederick Elliott, of St. Paul, was to give the address on the subject, “Planning for a Successful Life.”
•A lack of water in the motor caused an aviator to make an emergency landing at Bailey Station, located west of Elk River. K.O. Schneider was on his way home to Fargo, N.D., when he was forced to land on the Will Bloyer farm. He then had dinner with the Bloyers before giving them a ride in his airplane. The plane soon attracted a crowd and Schneider gave 10-minute rides at $10 each to 21 people. One of them was Mr. Hawk, “who stated he lost considerable plumage, but thought it was well worth the loss,” the Sherburne County Star News reported.
