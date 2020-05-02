Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Pianist Lorie Line planned to perform at the Zabee Theater in Elk River on Mother’s Day. Tickets were $44.
•Livonia Township broke ground on a public works facility and fire substation.
•A grand opening celebration was set for May 29 for Cornerstone’s new Kia franchise in Elk River.
•A purple martin conference was coming to Otsego in June. The goal was to teach proper purple martin colony management to help the species, whose numbers had declined by almost 80% since 1967.
25 years ago
•Volunteers prepared the foundation for a 9-foot-tall, six-sided black granite memorial dedicated to all who serve their country. The memorial was sponsored by the Elk River American Legion and located at Highway 10 and Oxford Avenue in Elk River.
•St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Elk River was planning to begin construction on a new $1.78 million church in October.
•Area churches planned to pray for the nation on the National Day of Prayer, May 4. The gathering was set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lions Park in Elk River. The public was invited to stop in any time during the four-hour period to join in prayer.
50 years ago
•George’s Super Valu in Elk River advertised a grand opening to celebrate the remodeling of the store. There were free roses to the first 1,000 ladies to enter the store and a visit from WCCO-TV personality Clancy the Cop.
•Sherburne County gained almost 5,000 in population in the last decade, according to preliminary 1970 census figures. The county’s population climbed to 17,765, compared to 12,861 in 1960. Wright County’s population rose from 29,935 in 1960 to 38,251 in 1970.
100 years ago
•Scenic Highway Transportation Co. announced that it would offer daily bus service between Elk River and Milaca. Rate was 5 cents a mile.
•Harry Dobner, son of Mrs. Edith Dobner of Livonia, died May 3, 1920, at the Dobner home of diphtheria. He was 8 years old. His mother and one brother were confined to their home with “the dread disease,” the Sherburne County Star News reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.