Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Home foreclosures in Sherburne County were up 41% in the first quarter of 2010, compared to the same period a year ago. There were 250 foreclosures in that time frame, compared to 177 a year earlier.
•Elk River native and lifetime resident Betty Belanger wrote a book about the history of Sherburne County’s Hungarian community called “From Dairy Farms to Gravel Mines.”
25 years ago
•U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone’s wife, Sheila, and the senator’s communications director, Marsha Keller, visited Rivers of Hope, an organization helping victims of domestic abuse. It had offices in Elk River and Buffalo.
•Hundreds of people attended a Target Job Fair at Elk River Senior High School, seeking employment at the new Target store slated to open in Elk River in July. Two hundred jobs were available.
•The 13th annual Elk River Community Festival was set for June 3 at Orono Park. Highlights were live entertainment, arts and crafts, food, a family fun run and walk and a volleyball tournament.
50 years ago
•Fifty-five people turned out for a meeting of the Sherburne County Agricultural Society to encourage continuance of the Sherburne County Fair. The fair board had earlier warned that interest shown in the fair would directly determine whether or not it would be continued past 1970.
•The Christmas Seal Association was bringing a mobile X-ray unit to towns in Sherburne County to enable residents to have chest X-rays taken free of charge. The association particularly wanted to X-ray those who reacted to the tuberculin test, those in close contact with the public (such as barbers, beauticians, and food and beverage handlers) as well as those over age 55, as those groups were considered at a higher risk for TB.
100 years ago
•The annual baccalaureate service for the senior class of Elk River High School was set for Sunday evening, May 23, at Union Church. “The members of the class will occupy seats at the front of the church, which will be decorated for the occasion,” the Sherburne County Star News reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.