Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Parker Elementary School Principal Mike Malmberg and a teacher were turned into human popcorn balls as part of “I Love to Read Month” at the Elk River school.
•More than 1,400 acts of kindness were recorded in the February Acts of Random Kindness campaign in Elk River.
•The WHY Church began holding services at the Elk River YMCA. Pastor was Bjorn Dixon.
25 years ago
•The new 65,000-square-foot Sax Food and Drug opened in Elk River. As part of the celebration there was a fireworks display.
•The Elk River Home Show was set for Sunday, March 19, at Parker Elementary School in Elk River. The event was sponsored by the Suburban Northwest Builders Association.
50 years ago
•The Elk River Dairy Queen was sold to Scott Mitchell as of March 1, 1970. The Dairy Queen had been built about four years previously by Glenn Blomquist, a former legislator and variety store owner from Onamia.
•A three-story, 12-unit apartment building was going up along School Street in Elk River. The builder was Kreuser Construction.
•The Elk River High School Class of 1926 planned to have a reunion on June 13 at the Kemethese Motel in Elk River. There were 36 members in the class.
100 years ago
•The first annual meeting of the Elk River Commercial Club was set. The club had a membership of between 40 and 50.
•The audience attending the Anti-Socialist Institute filled the Elk Theater to the doors and heard a lecture by Dr. Marion D. Shutter, of Minneapolis. Shutter’s lecture was titled, “The Menace of Socialism.” He talked about the growth of socialism, the ruin and misery it caused in Russia and its growth in the United States since the war because of unrest and the high cost of living, the Sherburne Couinty Star News reported.
•Thomas Maybury, one of the early residents of Sherburne County, died at the age of 83. He was born in Clair, North Ireland, in 1837 and relocated to America in 1863. He settled upon a homestead in Santiago.
•A party and dance which had been scheduled by the Community Club for Feb. 12, but postponed because of the prevalence of sickness, was rescheduled for St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, at the new Babcock building in Elk River. Proceeds were to benefit the fire department.
