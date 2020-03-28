Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Ground breaking was scheduled to be held April 9 for a $6.8 million “flyover” road project in Rogers.
•The Crossing Church in Elk River and Zimmerman planned to give away three cars on Easter weekend. As part of the Easter “Joyride” theme, the church was to give the cars away to first-time guests. The cars were a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero, a 1997 Pontiac Grand Am and a 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage.
25 years ago
•The Zimmerman Jaycees and other community groups were hosting the fourth annual community egg hunt on April 9.
•McDonald’s in Elk River advertised Extra Value Meals for $2.99. The options were a Big Mac, two cheeseburgers, a quarter pounder with cheese or a McChicken. Each came with large fries and a medium drink.
50 years ago
•Residents of the village of Dayton who lived in Wright County expressed a desire to secede from the village and be annexed to Otsego Township. A petition to that effect was presented to the Dayton village council.
•Work began on the new Sherburne County administration building adjacent to the courthouse in downtown Elk River. One of the first tasks was removal of the memorial to Charles M. Babcock, the Elk River man who was Minnesota’s first state highway commissioner and who laid out the basic Minnesota highway system. The memorial had stood for 20 years on the site of the Babcock home which was torn down — ironically — to make room for the widening of Highway 10. Parts of the memorial were to be incorporated into the new building.
100 years ago
•All Protestant churches of Sherburne County planned to participate in a conference at Union Church in Elk River. It was one of several thousand similar meetings being held throughout the country as part of the Interchurch World Movement.
•The Methodist church in Elk River held an April Fool Social attended by a large number of young people. Games were played until 11 p.m., when a lunch consisting of pie, doughnuts and coffee, was served.
•A delegation from the local fire department planned to attend the firemen’s convention to be held in Moorhead, Minnesota, in the summer. The village council was to be asked to cover the cost.
