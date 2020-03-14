Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Dave Brown, of Becker, won the Republican endorsement for the Senate District 16 seat. That set the stage for the fall election, when he was to face incumbent DFLer Sen. Lisa Fobbe.
•Plans were underway to demolish the old Northbound Liquor, located at the northeast corner of Highway 169 and Main Street in Elk River. The building had been home to the city-owned liquor store until the city built a new store at Highway 169 and 193rd Avenue. The old store was later used by Elk River Parks and Recreation but most recently was vacant.
25 years ago
•Walter Abraham, 76, felt mixed emotions March 11, 1995, as he saw his equipment auctioned off on a farm he had operated for 42 years. The farm was the Houlton farm, located at 1801 Main St. in Elk River. The 300-acre farm had been in the Houlton family for 120 years. Abraham raised hybrid seed corn there and had livestock. Abraham and his wife, Lucille, lived in a home on a farm and raised their three kids there.
•Volunteers sold 31,800 daffodils to raise $13,325 for the Sherburne County Chapter of the American Cancer Society.
50 years ago
•Removal of control rods and other components of the Elk River nuclear reactor at the Rural Cooperative Power Association was continuing, the Sherburne County Star News reported. Shipment of fuel components from the reactor was completed in the fall of 1969 and removal of the reactor’s 26 control rods began Feb. 1, 1970. So far, 12 of the 16-foot rods had been removed, encased in lead and shipped by truck to the nearest radioactive materials burial ground at Sheffield, Ill. The reactor had been shut down in January of 1968.
•The Elk River Village Council ordered enforcement of an ordinance pertaining to dogs. The council ordered police to pick up dogs running loose. The dogs were to be held not more than three days if they were licensed before being destroyed. If unlicensed, the dogs were to be destroyed immediately.
100 years ago
•Elk River Oil Company bought a lot at the junction of Main and Depot streets in Elk River. Plans called for a modern gasoline and oil filling station to be built on the site after a blacksmith shop was torn down. The 50-by-50-foot lot sold for $2,300.
•Superintendent J.W. Barton, head of the Elk River schools, was unanimously reelected by the school board at a salary of $2,300.
