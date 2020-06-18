Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Approximately 10,000 people showed up to celebrate the 40th annual Wild West Days in Zimmerman, a four-day community event held over Memorial Day weekend. The parade alone drew close to 8,000 people, organizers said.
•Cornerstone Auto Resource launched a new Kia franchise in Elk River.
25 years ago
•Despite a lengthy effort by supporters to save the historic Sherburne County Courthouse, it was demolished on June 13, 1995. The 118-year-old building was located at the corner of Lowell Avenue and Highway 10 in downtown Elk River. The building had been placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986. Supporters tried a number of things to save it, but the end came after an application for a grant to turn the building into a transportation museum was turned down.
•People who attended the dedication of Otsego Elementary School chose the Eagles as the school’s mascot. The Owls and the Otters were two other names under consideration.
50 years ago
•The Daytonport Rest Area, located on Highway 10 and featuring 350 feet of river frontage, was dedicated by the state highway department. The new $132,000 rest area included a main building with washrooms, hot and cold running water and flush toilets. A paved driveway wound through the park and included parking areas, two picnic shelters and picnic tables and fireplaces. A telephone booth was located near the main building.
•The Sherburne County Fair Board was looking into the possibility of having an automobile demolition at the 1970 county fair.
100 years ago
•The Elk River Band, after practicing all spring, was to make its first public appearance in concert at the village park at 8 p.m. June 10. The concerts were to continue each Thursday evening throughout the summer.
•The annual meeting of the Community Club in Elk River was planned, with a speaker slated to explain the difference between the Republican and Democratic parties. Members were reminded to bring $1 for their annual dues.
