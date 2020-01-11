Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Elk River native Paul Martin was selected to play hockey in the Olympic Games in Vancouver, B.C., in February, provided he could heal from a broken arm that had sidelined him. Martin was a 28-year-old defenseman for the New Jersey Devils at the time.
•Elk River saw 180 home foreclosures in 2009, down from 228 a year earlier.
•Sue Farber was elected chair of the Elk River Area School Board for 2010.
•”Elk River Scenes and Landmarks” was the theme of a new show at the Elk River Area Arts Alliance gallery at 716 Main St.
25 years ago
•An open house was set for Jan. 22 to recognize Jerome Perrault for 50 years of service to the citizens of Otsego, where he served as clerk.
•The Bank of Elk River opened a new facility at 15800 88th St. in Otsego.
50 years ago
•Two American Field Service students were attending school in Elk River. They were Mayuree Sae Tieu, of Thailand, and Patricia Marie Pesantes Avecillas, from Ecuador.
•Evening art classes were set to start Jan. 22 at Elk River Junior High School. Instruction was to be given in drawing, painting and ceramics as well as lectures on art theory, style and composition. The classes were open to adults as well as junior and senior high school students.
100 years ago
•Free health clinics were scheduled at Elk River, Big Lake, Becker, Clear Lake and Zimmerman in January. The clinics were offered under the auspices of the Sherburne County Public Health Association and open to every resident of the county. The clinics were to be conducted by physicians from the university, sent out by the state public health association.
•Andrew Madson, who lived east of Elk River, bought a Reo 16-passenger bus and planned to start a bus line to Zimmerman, Princeton and Milaca in the spring. Madson planned to make two trips daily between Elk River and Milaca.
•A boys’ club called the Young Men’s A.B.C. Club formed in Elk River. Officers were elected and after the meeting the evening was spent at cards and other games. The members also exchanged the books they had brought for others. At midnight, lunch was served. The menu consisted of several courses including oysters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.