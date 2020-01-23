Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Polar explorer Will Steger was scheduled to speak Feb. 27 at the Energy Expo in Elk River. His topic was to be “Eyewitness to Global Warming.”
•Kurt Kragness resigned from his post as executive director of the Sherburne County Historical Society. He held the position for nearly 19 years.
•The city of Elk River was maintaining nine ice rinks for winter enjoyment.
25 years ago
•An estimated 900 to 1,000 Christmas trees were dropped off at the Elk River Fire Station during the first two Saturdays in January. The city accepted the trees free of charge and turned them into chips, which were to be used in parks and for mulch.
•Fifteen Elk River High School students spent the night on the floor of their school’s gymnasium to raise money for the homeless. They raised $850 for the Dorthy Day Center in St. Paul.
•“Dumb and Dumber” and “The Jungle Book” were two of the movies playing at the Elk River Theatres.
50 years ago
•Sherburne County Public Health Nursing Service announced that immunization clinics for rubella (German measles) were scheduled for Elk River, Big Lake and Becker schools on Feb. 26. The clinics were for children age 1 through the sixth grade.
•A total of 67 cakes were entered in the annual father-son cake bake of Cub Scout Pack 90. Four women judged the cakes and chose a winner from each den.
100 years ago
•Two banks in Elk River were taking steps to thwart bank robberies. First National Bank installed a “yegg-proof” safe. Additionally, both First National and The Bank of Elk River put in alarm systems.
•The senior class of Elk River High School put on the comedy “Green Stockings.” A cast of 12 young people participated.
•A thief stole a quarter of beef stored in a shed behind Fournier Drug Co. in Elk River.
•The Elk River flour mill, which until recently was kept busy grinding feed for shipment, was now making flour steadily and had placed some of the product on the market. The largest part of the flour manufactured so far, however, was for farmers in exchange for wheat that was brought in. Since the mill started running, it was making and shipping about two carloads of feed a week, besides that which was ground for local farmers. The mill was operating day and night.
