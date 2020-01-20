Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Ecco, a 65-pound, 18-month-old German shepherd from the Netherlands, was the latest addition to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office. Once fully trained, the dog’s skills would include narcotics detection, tracking, agility and basic obedience. Handler was Ryan Strum. Ecco was one of four K-9s with the sheriff’s office. The others were Phoenix, Aries and Hari.
•Goodwill moved to a new location in Elk River at 19624 Holt St., near Aldi. Another thrift store, Samaritan Way, opened in Goodwill’s old spot at 19463 Evans St.
25 years ago
•Efforts were underway to name the new Highway 101 bridge over the Mississippi near Elk River the “Betty Adkins Bridge.” Rep. Bruce Anderson, R-Buffalo, and Sen. Mark Ourada, R-Buffalo, introduced a bill in the Minnesota Legislature to name the bridge after Adkins. Adkins served in the state Senate for 12 years before retiring in 1994 and was a former Otsego Township deputy clerk.
•A ceremony was scheduled to dedicate an addition to the Elk River Library. The 4,261-square-foot addition nearly doubled the size of the library at 413 Proctor Ave. The original 6,148-square-foot library building was constructed in 1975.
50 years ago
•The Community Chorus was to begin weekly rehearsals for an Easter project at 9:15 p.m. Jan. 28 at Elk River Senior High School. The group was rehearsing for a Palm Sunday presentation, “The Passion According to St. Mark” by Ronald Nelson, a contemporary composer.
•Davis IGA Market, in Elk River, advertised a 5-quart paper pail of ice cream for $1.69, Blue Bonnet margarine three for $1 and 3 pounds of Red Delicious apples for 49 cents.
100 years ago
•A meeting of the Farmers’ Cooperative Creamery Company of Elk River was attended by a large number of the farmer stockholders, who voted unanimously to sell the old creamery to the newly organized Twin City Milk Producers’ Association. The entity was to pay approximately $4,000 for the old building and the plant. As much of the machinery as possible was to be used in a new creamery to be built in the spring of 1920 in Elk River.
•A poultry specialist at the University Farm reported that there were 12 million hens on Minnesota farms and in Minnesota backyards. Egg output in 1919 was estimated to average seven dozen to the hen.
