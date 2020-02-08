Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•A local Lego Robotics team was headed to Turkey to represent Minnesota in the European Open.
•Among the movies playing at the theater in Elk River were “The Blind Side,” “Avatar 3D,” “The Tooth Fairy” and “Alvin and the Chipmunks 2.”
•Kyle Johnson and Lauren Mumm were crowned Snow Week king and queen at Rogers High School.
25 years ago
•Elk River Post Office employees were planning a customer appreciation open house on Valentine’s Day. Coffee, punch and cookies were to be served from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Postmaster Ken Krueger said the event was to thank customers and let them know postal employees appreciate their patience and smiling faces.
•The city of Elk River set up a 24-hour comment line to get people’s opinions about the overall visual aesthetics of the city, its neighborhoods and the image Elk River projects.
50 years ago
•Diane Johnson, of Zimmerman, returned from a year’s stay in Argentina under the AFS exchange program. She was to finish her senior year at Elk River Senior High School. Another local student, Connie Lamm, of Elk River, left for a year in Costa Rica under the AFS program.
•Plans for a community chorus Easter Cantata on Palm Sunday were canceled after only five people showed up for the first rehearsal. It was decided there would not be time to begin rehearsals a week later and still be ready for Palm Sunday.
100 years ago
•The Concrete Products Company started work on a large new building in Elk River. The building was to be used initially in the manufacture of culverts, but later was to be devoted almost entirely to making concrete drain tile, a new product which the company planned to begin manufacturing.
•An influenza epidemic was being held “well in check” in Elk River, the Star News reported. Local schools, churches and the theater were closed for an indefinite period and public gatherings were also under the ban. Those suffering from the disease were placed under quarantine by order of the State Board of Health. “These measures were not taken, it is to be understood, because of the seriousness of the situation but because they will keep the epidemic from spreading to a point where it will become serious,” according to the newspaper report.
