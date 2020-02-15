Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Fourth graders at St. Andrew’s Catholic School in Elk River made valentines to thank Elk River Mayor Stephanie Klinzing and members of the City Council. The construction paper cards had hand-lettered notes inside with messages such as, “Thank you for taking time out of your schedule to help Elk River,” and “Thank you for making decisions for our community.”
•Pianist Lorie Line was scheduled to perform May 9 at Zabee Theater in Elk River High School.
25 years ago
•The Suburban Northwest Builders Association sponsored a spring preview of 19 new home models in the Elk River area.
•Volunteers were pre-selling daffodils to businesses in advance of Daffodil Days, March 14-20. A bouquet of 10 daffodils would be available for $5 during Daffodil Days to raise money for the Sherburne County Unit of the American Cancer Society.
50 years ago
•The Elk River High School FFA Chapter planned a number of activities to observe FFA Week, including a father-son banquet.
•The Whittemore Chapter No. 283, Order of the Eastern Star, Elk River, celebrated its 45th anniversary. There was a dinner at Union Church and two new members were initiated into the Elk River chapter. Approximately 160 people attended the event.
•A cake decorating class and a golf class were being offered to the public at the Elk River Junior High School.
100 years ago
•Miss Ruth Houlton returned home to Elk River after serving as an American Red Cross nurse for nearly two years. She was stationed at a military hospital in Paris and also worked with the tuberculosis branch of the Red Cross Public Health Service in Italy.
•A flu epidemic was reportedly on the wane in Elk River. Schools were scheduled to reopen, though the board of education engaged the services of a nurse to keep check on the schools and prevent another outbreak there. The disease was felt in almost every line of activity, the Star News reported. Stores were short of clerks, one coal dealer had his whole force laid up at once and L.A. Dare, manager of the Star News, reported that he was out of work for 10 days due to influenza.
•Elk River Milling Co. advertised 100 pounds of “Elk River Best” flour for $7.60. The mill was reported to be running steadily with flour available at any time.
