Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Elk River kicked off a 1,000 Acts of Random Kindness campaign, which was the brainchild of Mayor Stephanie Klinzing. The hope was to record 1,000 kind acts by the end of February, and some were already rolling in. They included one man who gave up his seat on the Northstar train to someone older than him, a woman who had her library fine paid and someone who reported that they hide a $100 bill around town every month to brighten the day of the person who finds it.
25 years ago
•Sherburne County was the fastest-growing county in Minnesota, growing 20% between 1990 and 1994 to reach a population of 50,284. The figures came as no surprise to David Loch, Sherburne County administrator. “People have a desire to get out of big cities and into small-town settings. We have good accessibility onto Highway 10 and I-94. Plus, available housing is affordable,” Loch said.
•Dave Christensen and Anngenette Nemmers were crowned king and queen during Elk River High School’s Snow Days festivities.
50 years ago
•The village of Zimmerman purchased its first police patrol car, a 1968 Ford Interceptor recently traded in by the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department. In the past the Zimmerman constable had to use his own car, equipping it with lights, radio and so forth.
•Rubella immunization clinics were to be held at Lincoln Elementary in Elk River, Big Lake Elementary School and Becker Elementary School on Feb. 26. The clinics were for children ages 1 year through grade 6.
•Kevin Vetsch and Paula Forsyth were crowned king and queen of the Elk River High School Snow Ball.
100 years ago
•The Sherburne County Star News reported that the Elk River Co-Operative Shipping Association had a good year, with $158,645 paid to farmers. All told in 1919, 75 cars were shipped with 748 cattle, 2,655 hogs, 151 sheep and 1,158 veal.
•Elk River’s first Fireman’s Ball and Card Party was set for the evening of Thursday, Feb. 12. The event was to be given for the benefit of the fire department by the Women’s Community Club of Elk River. Tickets were $1. “Arrangements are being made for good music for those who wish to dance, while tables will be provided for those who wish to play cards,” the Star News reported.
•Pneumonia caused the deaths of three Elk River women, ages 42, 62, and 28.
