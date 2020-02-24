Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Sherburne County ranked eighth out of 87 Minnesota counties in the number of home foreclosures in 2009, with 702. Wright County ranked sixth with 861. Statewide there were 23,019 home foreclosures in 2009, down 12% from 2008.
•A new Lutheran church emerged in Elk River after the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) approved actively gay clergy to serve in the ministry. Central Lutheran Church in Elk River did not agree with the ELCA and voted to leave the denomination. Some of Central’s congregants felt they could not stay in a church that did not agree with their stance concerning gay clergy, and the new Elk River Lutheran Church was birthed.
25 years ago
•An emerald ring valued at $225 was to be hidden the week of the Shamrock Fest in downtown Elk River. Clues for the hunt for the ring were to be printed in the March 15 editions of the Elk River Star News and the Best Seller.
•Three Elk River area residents won big prizes. Patrick Strater, 5, won a trip for four to Florida in the Quaker Oat Life Cereal/Nickelodeon Sweepstakes. Patti Wisnieski filled out a form at the K-Mart store in Maple Grove and won an eight-day trip to Sidney, Australia. And Lincoln Elementary School sixth grader Michael Howard won a $50,000 scholarship in a national essay contest. He wrote an essay titled “How Will Computers Change My Life?”
50 years ago
•Bob Hall Motors in Elk River announced its grand opening of its new facilities on Feb. 26. The new 1970 Camaro would also be available that day, according to an advertisement in the Sherburne County Star News. Features of the Camaro included “a sleek new shape and a low road-hugging stance. And added more hood. A faster fastback, wider doors. And new deeply contoured bucket seats.”
•Girl Scout cookie sales were gearing up for another season. The girls would be taking orders for five kinds of Burry cookies on March 6-14. Each box was priced at 50 cents.
•Elk River firemen made a total of 33 calls during 1969, Fire Chief Harry Dreissig announced. That included 11 in the Village of Elk River, one in Otsego Township, 19 in Elk River Township and two in Burns Township.
100 years ago
•Charlie Mansur, a 14-year-old Elk River boy, was taken ill with appendicitis and died at the hospital in Princeton following an operation.
•After a three-year hiatus, the Elk River Band was in the process of reorganizing. Regular concerts were planned for the summer season.
