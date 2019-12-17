Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Santa rode in on a horse-drawn sleigh to Otsego’s Santa Day on Dec. 12. Santa also made a stop at a holiday celebration that day in downtown Elk River.
•Sherburne County set its 2010 levy at $41,839,718, a 2.5% increase from 2009.
25 years ago
•Word of Peace Lutheran Church, in Rogers, displayed a snow sculpture of the nativity scene, complete with Mary and Joseph holding the baby Jesus as an angel, donkey and lamb observed. The scene was set up in front of the church.
•The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners appointed David Loch county administrator. He had Sherburne County’s coordinator for the past five years.
•Christ Lutheran Church, in Otsego, planned to have a live nativity scene as part of afternoon Christmas Eve services. Among the cast members: a newborn from the church as Jesus, two sheep named Cloverbud and Cinder and a miniature burro named Little Big Man.
50 years ago
•Ben Franklin in Elk River advertised a 2-pound fruit cake in a reusable tin for 68 cents. Other gift ideas included a portable cassette tape recorder for $26.66, a spice rack for $4.57, electric curlers for $17.99, a photo album for $2.79, a box of stationery for $2 and Brach’s gift-boxed chocolates priced from 59 cents to $3.25.
•Sherburne County Sheriff Chet Goenner was elected first vice president of the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association at its annual convention at the Inn Towne Motel in Minneapolis.
100 years ago
•Elk River was one of the biggest dairy centers and butter producing centers in Minnesota, the Sherburne County Star News reported. Nationally, the output of “factory butter” was rising, with farm butter making reaching its maximum production around 1900.
•Gloria, a yearling Percheron filly bred and owned by Hurdcroft farm at Monticello, Minnesota, was sold for $2,300 at the International Livestock Show in Chicago. It was a record price for a mare her age. The buyer was Ed Nicodemus, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, a director of the Percheron Society of America.
