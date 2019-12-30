Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Elk River Area School District Superintendent Mark Bezek was named the Elk River Star News Newsmaker of the Year for 2009.
25 years ago
•More Productions expected a crowd of 2,000 at a all-night New Year’s Eve party planned at Elk River High School. The organizers’ goal was to provide youth and families a safe, fun, smoke-free, alcohol-free and drug-free environment in which to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
•The Elk River High School Dance Team was to be among the 400 dancers performing during half time of the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. Becky Burley was the Elk River team’s coach.
•The two men who dueled for the office of Sherburne County sheriff — Bruce Anderson and Skip Gerlach — were named the Elk River Star News Newsmakers of the Year. Anderson won the contest.
50 years ago
•Mr. and Mrs. Clarence (Bake) Anderson were busy bidding farewell to their customers and friends after 38 years in the bakery business in Elk River. They had sold out to Don Fisher, who was to take over the operation on the first day of business in 1970. Bake and Muriel planned to close up Dec. 31 by serving their last customer, Ted Banke, who was also their first customer when they opened in 1931.
•The Elk River V.F.W. sponsored a free dance on Saturday, Dec. 27, with music by Arnie Wolf and his orchestra.
100 years ago
•September was the most popular month for weddings in Sherburne County in 1919, with 11 marriage licenses granted that month. October was a close second, with 10. In all, 68 marriage licenses were issued in Sherburne County in 1919.
•Ninety-four silos were erected in Sherburne County’s 11 townships in 1919, bringing the total number to 330, according to a survey by the Farm Bureau. Fifty-one of the new silos were of wood, 37 were of concrete and six were of brick construction.
