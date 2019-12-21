Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•A group of Vietnam veterans and Jacob Wetterling’s father, Jerry, walked through Elk River on a 61-mile trek to bring awareness to missing and abducted children. It was their final walk from Anoka to the Wetterling family home in St. Joseph The veterans first walked in 1989 after Jacob was abducted and walked again in 1994, 1999 and 2004.
25 years ago
•Commissioner Lyle Smith, of Big Lake, said farewell to Sherburne County after 28 consecutive years in office. As Smith adjourned the last county board meeting of the year, county employees and department administrators streamed into the commissioners’ meeting room and gave him a standing ovation.
•Dare’s Funeral Service celebrated its 100th years of business in Elk River.
•The home of Joey Friesz at 18869 Albany St., Elk River, was the winner of the annual holiday home lighting contest. He won $100 from Elk River Municipal Utilities.
50 years ago
•First National Bank of Elk River announced plans for a special holiday concert in the bank lobby at Main and Jackson. The concert was to feature the Elk River Senior High School a cappella choir under the direction of Wally Miller.
•Kemper Drug, Elk River, advertised Bridgeman ice cream holiday desserts including rolls of vanilla ice cream with a pink bell or a green tree in each slice, peppermint stick ice cream pies and the Bridgie — an individual serving of frozen meringue and ice cream with a real candle and candy poinsettia.
•The Robert Hageseth residence at 1133 Fourth St. Elk River, won first prize in the Elk River Chamber of Commerce home lighting contest. Second place went to the Ernest Toth farm, located five miles north of Elk River on Highway 169.
•The Elk River Chamber of Commerce announced that Elk River stores would be open until 4 p.m. Christmas Eve for the convenience of last-minute Christmas gift shoppers.
100 years ago
•A new village well was drilled to a depth of 310 feet in Elk River.
•The Elk River Library reopened after being closed for a few weeks while the heating plant in the First National Bank building was being installed and repairs were made to the library room. The library was situated in the basement rooms of the bank building and open Wednesday and Saturday afternoons and evenings.
•”A Poor Little Rich Girl” starring Mary Pickford was playing at the Elk Theater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.