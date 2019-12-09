Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Sherburne County commissioners agreed to take a 1.9% pay cut in 2010, which was the same cut taken by other elected county officials. The cut came as the county was facing fiscal challenges due to a loss of revenue in program aid, diminished investment and interest income and state unallotments.
•For the 10th year in a row, Minnesota author Gordon Fredrickson planned to read his holiday book, “A Farm Country Christmas Eve,” to third graders at Otsego Elementary School.
25 years ago
•Lights went up on two hospice trees in Jackson Square in downtown Elk River.
•Taco Bell announced plans to build a restaurant in Elk River.
•Alive ‘N Free, a contemporary Christian band based in Elk River, released its first recording, “Lift Me Higher.” Band members were M.J. Swanson, Mark Amborn, Sue Wipf, Cindy Soltis, Larry Shore and Joel Steen.
50 years ago
•Santa was to arrive in Elk River on Dec. 13. He planned to assist Chamber of Commerce members in handing out free treats to children attending a free movie at the Newelk Theatre. The feature film was “Forty Pounds of Trouble.”
•Elk River High School’s two choirs — a 66-voice concert choir and a 32-member a cappella choir — were scheduled to present their annual Christmas concert on Dec. 16 at the junior high school gym. The choirs planned to begin the program with a special presentation of the “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi. Choir director was Wally Miller.
•Residents were advised to plan ahead if they wished to talk to relatives or friends stationed in Vietnam during the holiday season. Generally, it was easier for a serviceman to call home than for his family to try to reach him in Vietnam, according to Northwest Bell Telephone Company. More than 42,000 calls were completed between the United States and Vietnam in 1968.
100 years ago
•E.N.Daly Co. in Elk River ran a full-page ad showcasing “Gifts For Everyone.” They included slates for 10 cents, rocking horses for $1.85, dolls priced from 10 cents to $15, playing cards for 30 cents, hand mirrors for $1.25, vases for 75 cents and jewelry boxes for 50 cents.
•Hiram Mansur, a veteran Elk River photographer, died at age 66 after a brief illness. He was born in Minneapolis in 1853 and had lived in Elk River for about 60 years. For many years he had a photographic studio in Elk River and also maintained branch studios in St. Michael and Hanover. He was buried in Orono Cemetery.
