Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•John Dietz announced that he was running for mayor. That set up a contest between him and Mayor Stephanie Klinzing, who had announced earlier she was seeking re-election to a fourth term. Dietz had served on the Elk River City Council from 1991 to 2006.
•Hassan Township celebrated 150 years. Ironically, the milestone came as the township was preparing to be fully annexed into Rogers.
•Elk River’s bond rating was upgraded to AA+. That was two levels above the previous rating and just one step below the highest rating of AAA.
25 years ago
•Ruth Stafford Peale, widow of Dr. Norman Vincent Peale, spoke to a packed church at Lord of Life in Ramsey. Her husband was a pastor and founder of “Guideposts” magazine who also wrote the best-selling book, “The Power of Positive Thinking.”
•The median age of Sherburne County residents was 28.6 years, compared to 32.5 for the state as a whole. Median household income in Sherburne County was $39,788, compared to $35,731 statewide.
50 years ago
•Development of the Elk River Industrial Park was gaining momentum. The 125-acre site had been annexed to the Village of Elk River and basic grading of the new County State Aid Highway 1 was completed to the northern edge of the park.
•Twenty-five men and one woman, all students of agriculture from nine countries, toured the Cargill Research Farm in Elk River. The students had spent a year in the United States, working on Minnesota farms and studying at the University of Minnesota under the European World Study program.
100 years ago
•The county agent reported that a well-tilled garden would give a crop value of $100 to $200 to a farmer and his family. For the average family, a half-acre garden would raise enough vegetables for summer’s use and the winter’s supply, he said.
•The Sherburne County Real Estate Board was formed in Elk River at a meeting of real estate dealers and prominent realty owners.
