Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•A total of 135 people walked 1 mile and raised $12,000 to fight hunger in the CROP Walk in Elk River.
•Great River Energy finalized the purchase of a garbage processing plant in Elk River, where trash was converted into fuel that GRE burned to generate electricity.
25 years ago
•Motivational speaker and former Minnesota Viking Keith Nord was slated to speak at Central Lutheran Church in Elk River.
•Two hundred people walked 3.5 miles to raise $6,000 to fight hunger during the CROP Walk in Elk River. Two retired ministers, the Revs. Harald Palm and William Huntley, were grand marshals. Huntley also played his bagpipe along the route, beginning with “Onward Christian Soldiers.”
50 years ago
•The village council finalized plans for the summer swimming program at the Elk River Municipal Beach in Orono Park. Registration for swimming instruction was to open June 15. Fee for lessons was $2 per pupil, with a maximum of $8 per family.
•Adams Furniture in Elk River advertised shag carpeting as “the deepest, most luxurious broadlooms in the ‘now world’ of carpet.”
100 years ago
•Citizens of Mille Lacs County were to decide at a special election whether or not Princeton was to remain the county seat. Milaca was seeking to become the county’s capital.
•One of Elk River’s early residents, Luther Grover Davis, died in Drain, Oregon, at age 79. He was born in Cherryfield, Maine, on Dec. 29, 1840. He spent the first part of his life as a sailor, cruising along the Atlantic coast. When the Civil War broke out, Davis enlisted in the 2nd Regiment Bordan Sharpshooters, serving three years and eight months in the Union Army. He took part in many important battles, among them being Second Bull Run, Antietam and Fredericksburg. He was wounded three times. A few years after the war he came to Minnesota, where he was one of the pioneer lumbermen of northern Minnesota. On Aug. 5, 1872, he married Aroline F. Hamlett in Minneapolis. Shortly afterward, they moved to Elk River. Davis lived in Elk River until 1906, when he moved to Oregon. He was survived by a widow, four children and eight grandchildren.
