Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Debra Mortensen wrote a book on Elk River’s history that was scheduled to be released on April 26. It was part of the “Images of America” series by Arcadia Publishing. Mortensen found some interesting tidbits about Elk River, including that it was older than the state of Minnesota, many of its first residents had fought in the main battles of the Civil War and the city was almost named “Quincy.” Programs launching the book were planned at the Elk River Activity Center and the Sherburne History Center.
•After a year’s absence, Fourth of July fireworks were returning to Elk River. A citizen committee led by Jim Boyle, editor of the Star News, was planning an event at Lions Park.
•The CROP Walk was set for April 25 in Elk River to raise money to fight hunger. The walk was to begin at the CAER food shelf building at 19279 Watson St., Elk River.
25 years ago
•Lottery ticket sales topped $1.4 million in Elk River for fiscal year 1994. In Sherburne County, the total was $3.3 million, or an average of $74.14 per county resident.
•Clete Lipetzky, associate Elk River Area Senior High School principal for the last nine years, accepted a job as principal of Tartan High School in Oakdale.
50 years ago
•An organizational meeting was held of the Elk River Community Swimming Pool Steering Committee.
•Jaycees were out in Elk River on “Honey Sunday,” selling honey to raise money for a building project at Camp Friendship near Annandale.
100 years ago
•A committee was formed to plan a Fourth of July celebration in Elk River. Among the attractions were to be a boxing match, a ball game as well as dancing, speaking, a parade and fireworks. Organizers were also looking at the possibility of an airplane exhibition.
•Approximately 270,000 automobiles were owned in Minnesota, according to the secretary of state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.