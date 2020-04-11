Based on accounts in the Sherburne County Star News and the Elk River Star News and compiled by Joni Astrup.
10 years ago
•Wright County Sheriff Gary Miller announced his retirement.
•The first pitch was thrown April 12 at Target Field, new home of the Minnesota Twins.
25 years ago
•Ten stores had signed leases and planned to open in the summer of 1995 in Elk River’s Elk Park Center. The stores were Fashion Bug, Brauns, Payless Shoes, Famous Footwear, Animal Inn Pet Food Outlet, Vision World, Great Clips, Sally Beauty Supply and Chin Yuen. The stores were to be located in two wings being built on the north and south sides of Target, which was slated to open in July. Wendy’s, First National Bank of Elk River and Taco Bell were building on free-standing sites in the development.
•A Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast was set for April 28 at Otsego City Hall. The breakfast was to be hosted by the mayors of Elk River and Otsego and sponsored by the Elk River Ministerial Association.
50 years ago
•Ground was broken for an abstract sculpture to be built in the spring at Elk River Senior High School. The sculpture was to be permanently located in the school courtyard. The winning design, chosen by a vote of all senior high students, was by senior art student Glenn Quist.
•A new DFL Club was being organized in Elk River. All men seeking the DFL gubernatorial endorsement were invited to the organizational meeting on April 24. Sens. Wendy Anderson and Nicholas Coleman as well as State Chairwoman Koryne Horbal planned to attend.
100 years ago
•The Parent & Teachers’ Association of Elk River was formed. Dr. G.E. Page was chosen president.
•The Commercial Club of Elk River met and considered a resolution asking the village council to retain a night policeman. “Owing to the frequent robberies and hold-ups throughout the state, E.N. Daly stated that he believed Elk River should have better protection,” the Sherburne County Star News reported. The resolution calling for a night policeman was adopted.
