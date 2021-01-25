District 728 elementary students returned to school this past week.

“It was exciting to see the kids come through the doors again, and they were just as excited,” Principal Dan Collins said.

Teachers were equally thrilled with many commenting how nice it was to do in-person, hands-on learning again.

One highlight for children was recess, a chance to get out and play with friends — something that they have been missing during virtual school lessons, Collins said.

The four District 728 elementary schools in Elk River provided the photos.

