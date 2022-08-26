‘Away for the Day’ brings good news for cell phones in schools

Delaney Ruston, M.D.

The good news is that people are making positive changes! It has been four years now since my team and I launched The Away For The Day (AFTD) campaign to help people get sound cell phone policies into schools.

The research is clear that when phone use is limited at schools, students do better socially, academically and emotionally. Given the enormous increases in screen time and social isolation over the past two years, as well as the jump in mental health problems, ensuring healthy phone policies is more important than ever.

