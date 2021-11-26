On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the public has an opportunity to experience the mixing of automotive arts, photographic arts and musical arts by attending a special event that is both an open house for AJ’s Complete Automotive in Elk River and a solo art exhibit by local artist Jay Grammond.
This may seem an unusual combination, and it is.
“I got the inspiration to coordinate this event while sitting in the lobby of AJ’s Complete Automotive waiting for one of my vehicles to be repaired,” said Jay Grammond, owner of J Grammond Photography. “I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it look great to fill these walls with images of classic cars, petroliana, ghost signs, and more?’ The inspiration was born, and the work to share my photography with the world had just taken a wonderful step.”
Amy Moore and Justin Pogones, owners of AJ’s Complete Automotive, loved the idea, and the artwork was installed. AJ’s Complete Automotive is a family-owned business, serving customers in Elk River since 2005. They are excited about the new look and decided to hold an open house to show the public what they offer, and to showcase the art exhibit.
A group of jazz musicians from Princeton High School will provide entertainment during the event. The event will also feature a look at the shop, a race cart, door prizes, snacks and refreshments, and an opportunity to make a donation to Elk River’s Beyond The Yellow Ribbon, a group that both AJ’s Complete Automotive and J Grammond Photography support. Beyond The Yellow Ribbon helps veterans in need, especially during this time of year. The canvas prints on display will be available for purchase. The event will be held at AJ’s Complete Automotive, 279 Carson Ave., Elk River, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.
