The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing elderly female Alzheimer’s patient who left a residence in Mora on Oct. 23 driving a red 2004 Buick LeSabre (Minnesota license plate 024RWA).

The woman’s name is Andrea “Andy” Elizabeth Nyberg. She is 80 years old and a resident of the Elk River area.

If she is located or contact is made with, authorities ask the person or persons to call the 911 or the non-emergency number at 763 765 3595.

Her family reports the woman who suffers from dementia has been missing since Friday at 3:30 pm.

There was a search on Sunday that started at the  Princeton Free Church, 12140  317th Avenue in Princeton. About 40 cars with people in them went out looking without success.

