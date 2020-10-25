The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing elderly female Alzheimer’s patient who left a residence in Mora on Oct. 23 driving a red 2004 Buick LeSabre (Minnesota license plate 024RWA).
The woman’s name is Andrea “Andy” Elizabeth Nyberg. She is 80 years old and a resident of the Elk River area.
If she is located or contact is made with, authorities ask the person or persons to call the 911 or the non-emergency number at 763 765 3595.
Her family reports the woman who suffers from dementia has been missing since Friday at 3:30 pm.
There was a search on Sunday that started at the Princeton Free Church, 12140 317th Avenue in Princeton. About 40 cars with people in them went out looking without success.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.