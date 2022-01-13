Police have determined that an ATM that was dumped in Elk River came from the Country Inn and Suites in Coon Rapids.

The ATM had been broken into and any cash inside had been removed before it was dumped in the 22300 block of Grant Street in Elk River. Elk River Police were alerted to the ATM on Jan. 3.

The Coon Rapids Police Department is investigating, Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said.

