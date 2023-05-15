by Erik Nelson
Sports Reporter
Spectrum track and field senior Jairus Sorensen has had a passion for serving others for his entire life.
Sorensen has grown up in a family with 10 siblings, so he had to learn time management and other life skills earlier than some of his teammates.
“It was a lot harder for me to come to practices and different events,” Sorensen said. “When you have 10 siblings, you’re not just taking on the role of a brother. You’re taking on the role of a mini parent. You’re almost helping raise the kids. I have to take them to ninja class once in a while or take my sister to dance class or drive my siblings to school and then drive home every day. That sometimes would add conflict in my training because I want to be at two places at the same time. That’s when it got hard.”
After his younger sister, Violet Sorensen, earned her driver’s license after she turned 16, Jairus found more time to focus on his schoolwork and running for the Sting.
Jairus Sorensen had a remarkable performance on Thursday, May 4, at the 2023 Princeton Invitational at Princeton High School. He finished first in the high jump, the 400x100 meter race and the 400x200 meter race and placed fifth in the 100-meter dash. He was named the Boy Athlete of the Meet recipient for his effort.
Sting head coach Rick Peterson said Jairus is willing to help the team in any way possible as both an athlete and a teammate.
“I think Jairus would be the first to tell you that when he first started in track and field, he wasn’t sure where he would fit in and how he would fit in,” Peterson said. “Over time, he has increased his commitment [and] his dedication. In the last year, he’s become a major factor for our team not only competitively, but he does all the little extras that are noticed by others that make a big difference and unify our team. He will be the first one after a meet helping to pick up equipment or garbage. He’s constantly helping. He’s not there to help out when it’s expected. He’s finding other time and taking the initiative to help others whenever he can.
“The biggest thing that he’s done that I’ve noticed as a coach is that no matter where we are at any particular meet, he [says]: ‘Coach, how can I help? Put me in. Tell me how I can help this team.’ He’s been flexible in the types of events that he’s been willing to do [and] flexible in helping however he can. Having someone with that type of attitude is not only refreshing, but it’s helped to bond and unify our team as well.”
Jairus’ commitment to service will continue after he graduates from Spectrum High School on Thursday, May 25. He hopes to become a firefighter for the Rogers Fire Department and pursue a fire service career. He also plans to attend Anoka Technical College and earn his firefighter and EMT certifications. He will be an EMT for the next year and hopes that this will open up his opportunity to become a full-time firefighter.
Jairus said he wants to become a firefighter because it’s a job that will keep him healthy and give him opportunities to serve.
“It’s a job that I felt like God was calling me to do because it’s something I can do to make an impact in not just my life, but other people’s lives,” he said.
Besides being a student and runner for the Sting, Jairus is a devout Christian. He professes his faith in God, Jesus and the saints at least twice a week. On Wednesday nights, he attends Emmanual Lutheran Church, and on Sundays, he attends NorthRidge Fellowship.
Peterson said Jairus is a tremendous young man with great potential.
“We are grateful as a school [and] as a team for all the ways he’s continued to make each one of us better,” he said.
Jairus and the Sting compete against Eagle Ridge Academy on Wednesday, May 17, at 3:30 p.m. at The International School of Minnesota in Eden Prairie. Peterson hopes Jairus can qualify for the Class 3A state boys track and field tournament in June in multiple events.
