Elks seventh grade attacker Corah McCline holds the ball she used to score her first varsity goal during Elk River’s 21-0 win over Buffalo on Thursday, April 13. McCline is the youngest goal scorer in Elks girls lacrosse history.
VandenBerge Middle School student started playing less than two years ago but has caught on to varsity play quickly
by Erik Nelson
Sports Reporter
At only 12 years old, VandenBerge Middle School seventh grader Corah McCline made history in the Elks’ 2023 season opener. McCline scored a goal in the second half of Elk River’s 21-0 win over Buffalo on Thursday, April 13, at Jerry Schempf Field. With that goal, McCline became the youngest goal scorer in the history of Elk River girls lacrosse, according to a post on the ERZ Lacrosse team Twitter page.
McCline said it felt great to score her first varsity goal at such a young age.
“My whole team was supporting me and they wanted me to get the goal,” McCline said. “They were feeding me, trying to get me it.”
McCline started playing lacrosse between the summer of her fifth grade and sixth grade years, so she has less than two years of experience playing the sport as a whole.
Last summer, Elk River finished sixth at the 2022 Class A girls lacrosse tournament. This year, returning upperclassmen like senior attacker Adria Kotzian and senior midfielder Bella Dols who played at state last season are mentoring McCline, who could be on the team for the next four or five years.
“They push me,” she said. “They make me better [by] putting harder defense on me and throwing harder passes.”
When she’s not on the lacrosse field, McCline’s favorite school subjects are math, English and gym. She attends VandenBerge Middle School and is the only player on the Elks’ 2023 team who is still in middle school.
McCline said lacrosse is a stress reliever between school and family life.
“It’s fun to play,” McCline said. “I like going to socialize and to work hard to be the best player I can be.”
Elks head coach Stephanie Anderson said she has been amazed by McCline’s stick skills early in the season.
“It’s impressive where a seventh grader can make the level of varsity and play at the level she plays at,” Anderson said. “She’s a great player. We’re happy to have her play on the team. The difference between youth lacrosse and high school lacrosse is a whole different type of defense and a whole different type of offense. She’s got it right away and she’s able to implement it. She’s doing a good job.”
Anderson and the Elks hope that McCline has many more goals and the team has more state tournament appearances.
