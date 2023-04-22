aow

Submitted photo

Elks seventh grade attacker Corah McCline holds the ball she used to score her first varsity goal during Elk River’s 21-0 win over Buffalo on Thursday, April 13. McCline is the youngest goal scorer in Elks girls lacrosse history.

VandenBerge Middle School student started playing less than two years ago but has caught on to varsity play quickly

by Erik Nelson

