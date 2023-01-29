sasse

Photo by Erik Nelson

Elks junior Daunte Sasse finished first in his weight class, 152 pounds, at the 2023 Elk River Invite on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Elk River High School. Sasse finished sixth at the 2022 Class 3A individual wrestling tournament last spring and hopes to qualify for the 2023 tournament in March at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. His goal is to finish fifth or higher. Off the mat, Sasse’s favorite courses at ERHS are algebra and chemistry.

by Erik Nelson

Sports Reporter

